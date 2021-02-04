Dort won't return to Wednesday's game against the Rockets due to left knee soreness, Rylan Stiles of BricktownBuckets.com reports.

The 21-year-old didn't score (0-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and had two assists in nine minutes during the first half before suffering the injury. The severity of the injury remains unclear, and Dort should be considered questionable for Friday's matchup with Minnesota until his status is updated. The Thunder were already dealing with numerous injuries and now have only nine available players for the rest of Wednesday's contest.