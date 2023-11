Dort recorded 29 points (9-12 FG, 6-6 3Pt, 5-7 FT) and five rebounds over 30 minutes during Friday's 141-139 loss to the Warriors.

Dort made his first nine shots before cooling off in the fourth quarter. The 24-year-old forward posted a season-high 29 points and brought his field-goal percentage on the season to 55.6. However, Dort will likely take a backseat on offense once Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (knee) returns.