Dort finished with 23 points (8-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, three assists and two steals across 28 minutes in Tuesday's 150-117 win over the Celtics.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (illness) was sidelined for the front end of the back-to-back set, but the Thunder didn't miss the star guard, as Oklahoma City dismantled one of the NBA's top teams thanks to a quintet of players clearing the 20-point mark. In Dort's case, he did so while shooting more efficiently than usual from the field and three-point range, and he supplemented his offense with some counting stats on the defensive end. Dort is now averaging 16.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.9 triples and 1.4 steals in 30.4 minutes per game over his last eight outings.