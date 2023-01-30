Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault said Monday that Dort (hamstring) is "certainly not close" to playing, Rylan Stiles of BricktownBuckets.com reports.

Stiles suggests that Daigneault might have been talking about Dort's status for Monday's game against the Warriors rather than speculating on the forward's availability moving forward, but Dort still appears likely to miss Wednesday's game in Houston before potentially returning at some point thereafter. While Dort was previously sidelined for Friday's 112-100 win over the Cavaliers, Aaron Wiggins replaced him in the starting five and logged 10 points, seven rebounds, two assists and two steals in 31 minutes.