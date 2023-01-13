Dort had four points (1-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, three assists and one steal over 38 minutes during Thursday's 133-114 win over Philadelphia.

Although Dort played 38 minutes Thursday -- his highest total since Dec. 23 -- he was inefficient from the floor and was held to a single-digit scoring total for the first time since the start of the calendar year. Over his six appearances in January, he's averaged 14.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 30.2 minutes per game, and Thursday's performance seemed to simply be an anomaly due to inefficiency.