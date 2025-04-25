Dort contributed two points (1-5 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 0-2 FT), six rebounds, one block and one steal over 35 minutes during Thursday's 114-108 victory over the Grizzlies in Game 3 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Dort missed all of his three-point attempts and made only one shot Thursday, but the Thunder still roared back and pulled out a Game 3 win. Through the first three games of the series, he's putting up averages of 7.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals across 30.0 minutes per game. The 26-year-old is lauded as a defensive ace and can make an impact even when his scoring falters.