Dort produced five points (2-6 FG, 1-5 3Pt), four rebounds and one steal across 20 minutes during Sunday's 122-95 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Dort has now been limited to 21 minutes in back-to-back games for the Thunder. With the emergence of Ajay Mitchell this season, Dort's minutes could be a little more volatile than previous years. Things could really get crowded when the Thunder eventually get Jalen Williams (wrist) back.