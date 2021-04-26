Dort (hip) will not play in Monday's game against the 76ers.
According to the injury report, Dort is nursing a strained hip, but he'll essentially be resting on the front end of a back-to-back set. It will be Dort's fourth absence in the last nine games, as the Thunder do their best to improve their lottery positioning down the stretch.
