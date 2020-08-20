Dort (knee) had eight points (3-10 FG, 2-8 3Pt), two rebounds and one block in 25 minutes during Thursday's 111-98 Game 2 loss to the Rockets.

Dort (knee) missed his first several shot attempts before eventually making a few in the second half. He had been ruled out earlier in the day prior to being upgraded to questionable and then ultimately was cleared to play. Dort's defense was stellar, as he contained Houston's James Harden and kept him from single-handedly taking over. Nevertheless, Dort's defensive ability doesn't often translate into copious counting stats, so those in daily fantasy leagues can likely view him as a dart throw at best.