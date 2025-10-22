Dort chipped in six points (2-12 FG, 0-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, five assists and one steal over 45 minutes during Tuesday's 125-124 double-overtime victory over the Rockets.

Dort finished second on the team in minutes played in this double-overtime thriller. His usage rate was solid and he hoisted up 12 shots from the field, but he couldn't get many to fall. There won't be a ton of shots available when the Thunder add Jalen Williams (wrist) and Isaiah Joe (knee) back to the mix, making Dort a low-end fantasy asset despite his consistent workloads.