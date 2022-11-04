Dort amassed 19 points (8-15 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 31 minutes during Thursday's 122-110 loss to the Nuggets.

Dort scored in double digits for the seventh time this season, continuing what has been a solid enough start. Unlike many of his teammates, Dort appears to have a consistent role locked down, something that in itself, makes him a 12-team-worthy player. He doesn't offer a lot outside of scoring and triples, although he can chip in on the defensive end from time to time.