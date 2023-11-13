Dort posted nine points (3-10 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals across 33 minutes during Sunday's 111-99 victory over the Suns.

Dort failed to make a three-pointer for the first time this season and scored in single digits for a second game in a row. However, as usual, he salvaged his production with another solid defensive showing. Dort is currently averaging career-high marks in steals (1.5) and blocks (1.1) per game.