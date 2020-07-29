Dort went for 13 points (4-7 FG, 3-5 3Pt), three assists, two steals, and one rebound in 23 minutes during Tuesday's 131-120 scrimmage win over the Blazers.
Dort earned a spot in the starting lineup as the year progressed, and he will remain that role once the regular season resumes. Dort has appeared in 29 games with the team this season, averaging 6.2 points and 1.9 rebounds in 22.2 minutes.
