Dort recorded eight points (3-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and one steal over 17 minutes in Thursday's 113-80 loss to New Orleans.

Dort had topped 15 points in each of the first three games of the season, but he was less productive Thursday as the Thunder struggled against the Pelicans' defense. The second-year player also saw a significant decrease in minutes Thursday, but the team relied heavily on its bench in the blowout loss to New Orleans. He'll attempt to bounce back against the Magic on Saturday.