Dort closed Tuesday's 118-99 win over the Grizzlies in Game 2 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs with eight points (3-9 FG, 2-7 3Pt) and nine rebounds in 33 minutes.

Dort's defense has been invaluable to the Thunder to open the playoffs, as he's been able to pick up Ja Morant for the length of the court and switch onto Jaren Jackson at times, all while fighting through countless screens. Through two games, the defensive wing is averaging 10.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 3.0 three-pointers in 27.5 minutes.