Dort chipped in seven points (2-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one block across 27 minutes during Monday's 136-128 victory over the Wizards.

From Dec. 14-26, Dort looked like he was turning a corner offensively, averaging 15.0 points (58.5 percent shooting), 3.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.2 blocks and 0.8 steals in 28.8 minutes per game. However, since then, he's averaged just 9.9 points (42.4 percent shooting). Dort has never been a major source of offense, but he's averaging 11.0 points this season -- his lowest mark since his rookie campaign.