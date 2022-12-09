Dort (knee) isn't on the injury report for Saturday's game against Cleveland.
Dort sat out Wednesday against the Grizzlies due to a left knee contusion, but he'll be back in action following a one-game absence. Over his last four appearances, he's averaged 16.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 32.3 minutes per game.
