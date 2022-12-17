Dort (hand) is absent from the Thunder's injury report ahead of Saturday's game against the Grizzlies.

Dort left Friday's game against the Timberwolves early due to a hand injury. He compiled three points (1-7 FG, 1-5 3PT), one rebound and four assists across 23 minutes before exiting. Barring any setbacks, he looks on track to take on his usual workload Saturday.