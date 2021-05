Dort (hip) is not listed on the injury report for Sunday's game against the Suns.

Dort missed Saturday's blowout loss to Indiana, but it looks like he'll be back in action on the second end of the back-to-back. In his last five appearances, Dort has averaged 22.8 points on 43.4 percent shooting, 5.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 3.2 triples and 0.8 steals per game.