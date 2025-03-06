Dort has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers due to right patellofemoral soreness.

Dort will miss just his fifth game of the season, as the Thunder seem to be using Friday's game as an opportunity to hold out several key regulars and allow them to recover from minor injuries. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (rest), Isaiah Hartenstein (nose), Cason Wallace (knee) and Jalen Williams (wrist) are also in line to sit out Friday. Oklahoma City will have to lean on Alex Caruso, Isaiah Joe and Aaron Wiggins to shoulder the load in the backcourt and on the wing.