Dort (undisclosed) isn't traveling with to San Antonio for Saturday's preseason opener, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.

The reason for the 21-year-old's absence remains unclear, but he won't be on the court Saturday. Darius Bazley, Al Horford, Justin Jackson, Ty Jerome, Josh Hall and Darius Miller also aren't traveling. Dort's next chance to take the court will be Wednesday's exhibition versus Chicago.