Dort (undisclosed) isn't traveling with to San Antonio for Saturday's preseason opener, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.
The reason for the 21-year-old's absence remains unclear, but he won't be on the court Saturday. Darius Bazley, Al Horford, Justin Jackson, Ty Jerome, Josh Hall and Darius Miller also aren't traveling. Dort's next chance to take the court will be Wednesday's exhibition versus Chicago.
More News
-
Thunder's Luguentz Dort: Carries offense in Game 7 loss•
-
Thunder's Luguentz Dort: Logs 25 minutes as starter•
-
Thunder's Luguentz Dort: Starting in return•
-
Thunder's Luguentz Dort: Cleared for Game 2•
-
Thunder's Luguentz Dort: Upgraded to questionable•
-
Thunder's Luguentz Dort: Listed out for Game 2•