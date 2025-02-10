Dort (back) is not listed on the injury report for Monday's game against the Pelicans.

Dort is expected to return to game action following a two-game absence streak due to back spasms. The 25-year-old has averaged 9.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.2 steals across 27.4 minutes per contest over his last five outings.