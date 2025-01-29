Dort (knee) is off the Thunder's injury report for Wednesday's game against Golden State, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.
Dort will return to game action after missing Sunday's win over the Trail Blazers with right knee soreness. Over his last five outings, the 25-year-old has averaged 10.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists across 26.4 minutes per contest.
