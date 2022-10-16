Dort (quad) is expected to suit up for the Thunder's season opener against the Timberwolves, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.
Dort has progressed nicely and should be ready to go for Wednesday night against Minnesota. As the Thunder's best perimeter defender, expect him to play a key role in putting defensive pressure on the Timberwolves' backcourt.
