Dort supplied four points (0-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and three rebounds over 15 minutes during Wednesday's 110-101 loss to Houston.

Dort's hot start to the season is a thing of the past, having now scored single digits in nine of the past 12 games. He is well outside the top 250 over the past two weeks, averaging just 6.8 points to go with 4.0 rebounds and 0.6 combined steals and blocks. He has no fantasy value outside of landing him as a lucky streaming option.