Thunder's Luguentz Dort: Out again Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Dort (knee) is listed as out for Friday's game against the Jazz.
Dort will miss his third game in a row while dealing with right knee tendinitis. His season may be over with just one game remaining in the regular season.
