Thunder's Luguentz Dort: Out again Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Dort (shoulder) will miss Wednesday's game against the Lakers.
Dort will miss a fifth straight game Wednesday and currently doesn't have a timetable for a return. Alex Caruso, Isaiah Joe and Ajay Mitchell could continue to see increased opportunities in the meantime.