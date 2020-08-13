Dort (knee) will not play in Friday's game against the Clippers, Steve McGehee of KWTV in Oklahoma City reports.
Dort exited Wednesday's game against Miami with a sprained right knee, and it'll keep the young wing out of action in the Thunder's seeding-game finale. Consider Dort day-to-day as the start of the playoffs approaches.
