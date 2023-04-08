Dort will not play in Sunday's regular-season finale against the Grizzlies for rest purposes, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.
Dort will be rested along with several other members of the Thunder as they prepare for Wednesday's play-in game. In his absence, Lindy Waters, Aaron Wiggins and Isaiah Joe are candidates to see increased run.
