Dort is out for Friday's matchup against the Cavaliers due to a strained right hamstring.
Dort has been one of the most stable forces on the Thunder this season, missing just one game (Dec. 7 against the Grizzlies). Since then, he's averaged 14.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 30.0 minutes. In Dort's absence, Aaron Wiggins, Kenrich Williams, Ousmane Dieng and other wings are candidates to see more action.
