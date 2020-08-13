Dort won't return to Wednesday's game against the Heat due to a right knee injury, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.

The 21-year-old sustained the injury during the first half in a collision with Jae Crowder. Dort had two points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and one rebound in eight minutes before exiting, and he should be considered questionable for Friday's final seeding game against the Clippers until his status is updated.