Dort will not play Wednesday against the Warriors due to a sore left shoulder.

Dort looked just fine in Tuesday's loss to Utah, when he hit seven threes on his way to 42 points, seven rebounds, four steals and three assists in the 106-96 loss. There was no indication that Dort was dealing with a shoulder issue, so this looks like the Thunder are simply looking to lessen their chances of picking up a win Wednesday night. Oklahoma City will also be without Aleksej Pokusevski (arm) -- and Josh Hall (knee) is questionable -- so Kenrich Williams and Darius Bazley, among others, could pick up increased minutes on the wing.