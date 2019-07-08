Thunder's Luguentz Dort: Paces bench in scoring
Dort totaled 15 points (6-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and three rebounds across 18 minutes during the Thunder's 84-81 overtime win over the 76ers in a Las Vegas Summer League game Monday.
The undrafted rookie took a big step up from a modest effort in the Thunder's summer league opener, pacing the OKC bench in scoring in the process. Dort remains a relative long shot to garner a spot on the final roster, but the 20-year-old guard could potentially secure a training camp invite with an impressive enough string of performances in Las Vegas.
