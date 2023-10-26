Dort supplied eight points (3-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt), seven rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals across 33 minutes during Wednesday's 124-104 win over Chicago.

Dort's scoring production was limited by his shot volume Wednesday, but he hauled in a team-high seven boards in the comfortable victory. While Chet Holmgren should handle plenty of work for the Thunder after missing his entire rookie season, Dort should also have ample opportunities to contribute after averaging 13.7 points and 4.6 rebounds in 30.7 minutes per game last year.