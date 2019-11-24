Thunder's Luguentz Dort: Paces team in scoring
Dort registered 32 points (10-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 7-7 FT), four rebounds, three assists and a block across 36 minutes during Saturday's G League loss to the Legends.
Dort enjoyed a nice shooting night, as his only four misses came from beyond the arc. The 32-point performance was a season high for the guard, and he tacked on some added production with his four rebounds, three assists and block.
More News
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...