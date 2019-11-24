Dort registered 32 points (10-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 7-7 FT), four rebounds, three assists and a block across 36 minutes during Saturday's G League loss to the Legends.

Dort enjoyed a nice shooting night, as his only four misses came from beyond the arc. The 32-point performance was a season high for the guard, and he tacked on some added production with his four rebounds, three assists and block.