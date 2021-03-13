Dort registered 14 points (2-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 10-10 FT), six rebounds and five assists in 28 minutes during Saturday's 119-97 loss to the Knicks.

The 21-year-old struggled from the field but made up for it at the free-throw line. Dort has now hit double-digit points three games in a row, averaging 14.3 points in the span. He's averaging 10.8 field goal attempts per game through 37 games, and he should continue seeing plenty of usage on a Thunder team desperate for playmakers.