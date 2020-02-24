Thunder's Luguentz Dort: Perfect shooting night
Dort put up 15 points (6-6 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT) to go with three steals, two rebounds and two assists across 24 minutes Sunday in the Thunder's 131-103 victory over the Spurs.
Dort has now reached double figures in scoring in back-to-back contests to go with a combined six steals, but his averages over his 14 games as a starter (7.9 points, 1.2 steals) are probably better representations of what to expect from him moving forward. The rookie's lack of standout production in any one area limits his fantasy utility, though he's probably done enough at this point to keep himself entrenched atop the depth chart at small forward.
