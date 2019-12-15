Dort amassed one rebound and one assist in 12 minutes during Saturday's 110-102 loss to Denver.

Dort has been seeing some additional run with the Thunder suffering a number of injuries in recent times. He is yet to make any noise from a fantasy perspective but typically provides nice energy off the bench. Dort is on a two-way contract and so as soon as the injured players return to action, Dort will likely shift back to the G-League.