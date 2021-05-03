Dort totaled 10 points (4-19 FG, 2-9 3Pt), four assists and one rebound in 35 minutes during Sunday's 123-120 loss to the Suns.

Dort was back on the floor for the Thunder but that's where the good news ends. After putting together a handful of spectacular scoring nights, Dort has cooled significantly, capped off by a horrendous shooting performance in this one. The Thunder are likely to tinker with their lineup on a nightly basis, meaning Dort could certainly spend some more time on the sideline before the season is done.