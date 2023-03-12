Dort recorded eight points (2-8 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, five assists and two steals in 38 minutes during Saturday's 110-96 win over the Pelicans.

Dort struggled from the field for the second game in a row, and those shooting woes have been a recurrent issue with the four-year veteran. He seems to be falling down the pecking order in the offensive scheme due to the emergence of both Josh Giddey and Jalen Williams as reliable offensive threats, and the numbers suggest he's not doing enough to recover the role he once had. Over his last 10 games, he's averaging just 13.2 points per game while shooting a meager 33.3 percent from the field. Dort has also scored in single digits in three of his last four contests.