Dort accumulated 20 points (7-11 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and one assist across 33 minutes during Sunday's 124-120 victory over the Suns.

The fourth-year forward remains streaky, but he appears to be heating up at the right time. Dort has scored in double digits in four straight games after failing to top eight points in three of the prior four, averaging 16.5 points, 6.0 boards and 2.3 assists during the upswing while going 12-for-28 (42.9 percent) from three-point range. With the Thunder pushing to get out of the play-in tournament and lock up a playoff spot, they could use some consistency from Dort down the stretch.