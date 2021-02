Dort totaled 10 points (4-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists and two steals across 32 minutes in Saturday's 120-118 win over the Timberwolves.

Dort logged 32 minutes despite an injury designation earlier in the day. The reported knee injury didn't seem to impede him, as he turned in his customary defensive totals. Dort's limited shot attempts will continue to hamper his fantasy value, but he's still relevant with an average of 11.8 points per game.