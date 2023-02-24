Dort notched 11 points (4-14 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal in 36 minutes during Thursday's 120-119 overtime loss to Utah.

Dort had a terrible night shooting the ball, going 3-of-9 from the field for seven points in the first half before knocking down just one more bucket on five attempts between the second half and overtime. He did impress on the glass, however, racking up 11 rebounds in the contest, six of which came on the offensive end, to tie Josh Giddey for the team lead. The 11 boards were certainly a nice surprise from Dort but the guard will need to pick things up on offense as he's now shot below 30 percent from the floor in three of his last six games.