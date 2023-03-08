Dort closed with 18 points (4-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 8-8 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and two steals across 36 minutes during Tuesday's 137-128 win over Golden State.

Dort put together a solid first half with eight points on 3-of-8 shooting from the field to go along with five rebounds and a steal. He knocked down just one of three field goal attempts after the break but went a perfect 8-of-8 at the free-throw line to finish with 18 points on the night. It was Dort's third time in his last four games scoring at least 18 points while he also finished second on the team in rebounds with eight. The Oklahoma City guard will look to continue his steady scoring Wednesday against the Suns, especially with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander expected to sit out for the contest.