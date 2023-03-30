Dort ended with 20 points (7-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-5 FT), six rebounds, one assist and three steals in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 107-106 win over the Pistons.

It wasn't the best start for Dort on the offensive end as the forward shot just 37.5 percent from the floor in the first half, though he did add four rebounds and a game-high three steals. He found his stroke in the second half, knocking down four of seven field-goal attempts for another 11 points to notch his third 20-point game this month. Dort has also collected at least six rebounds in six straight.