Dort (ankle) took part in the Thunder's morning shootaround but remains questionable for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

Of the three starters the Thunder are listing as questionable for the contest, Dort and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (illness) were involved in shootaround, while Chet Holmgren (ankle) wasn't present for the workout. Dort's presence at shootaround is a positive sign, but an official decision on his status for the contest may not be announced until closer to the game's 8 p.m. ET tipoff.