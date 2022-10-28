Dort supplied 21 points (9-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, four assists and two steals across 34 minutes during Thursday's 118-110 win over the Clippers.

Dort got things going in the win, popping off for a season-high 21 points. The scoring has been a bit up and down thus far, although he has managed to rack up a combined eight steals over the first five games of the season. When healthy, his role is assured and so as long as you can deal with the scoring inconsistencies, he should remain a viable asset in competitive leagues the rest of the way.