Dort totaled 22 points (8-14 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 126-106 win over the Pacers.

The 11 rebounds represented a season-high mark for Dort, who also made an impact in the scoring column and as a defensive asset. He's now scored 22 points in back-to-back games and is averaging 15.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game across nine January appearances.