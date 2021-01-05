Dort registered 12 points (4-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two assists and a rebound across 24 minutes in Monday's 118-90 win over the Thunder.

Dort has settled his name as a regular starter for the Thunder this season and scored in double digits for the fourth time in six appearances to date, as he is quickly becoming one of the team's go-to players on offense. He is averaging 14.2 points per game so far.