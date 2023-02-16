Dort produced 15 points (5-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 133-96 win over the Rockets.

Dort has started in all but one of his appearances this season and recorded a solid outing in the Thunder's final game before the All-Star break. The former Arizona State standout has been unable to deliver the same numbers he recorded last season, in part due to the emergence of Josh Giddey as a reliable scoring weapon, but he continues to be a decent fantasy asset. He's averaging 14.0 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists and a career-best 1.0 steals per game so far.